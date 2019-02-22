Due to flooding, a road in Musselshell County will soon be closed as temperatures (hopefully) start to warm up soon.

The Number 4 Road just east of Roundup will be closed as flooding comes this Spring.

Floyd Fisher with Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services says last year's flooding caused significant damage, and Number 4 Road will once again go completely under water.

Fisher says up to 300 families in that area will have to detour to a different route once the flooding begins.

"There is another access out of that area but it takes you further east, to a little community of Gage. You have to cross the river bridge there, and that's about six miles east of Roundup, there's no other choice but to get out that way," Fisher said.

According to Fisher, Musselshell County is in the process of changing the road to a different location, giving residents year round access to Highway 312.

He adds, they've come up with a way to build the new road, but now they are waiting on the legal process and funding aspect.

They hope work on the new road can start by late Summer or Fall, so the new road can be completed by Spring and flooding is not an issue once again.

Fisher said if you have any questions about the route, or see any issues in the community do not hesitate to call Musselshell County DES. You can also find updates from their Facebook page.