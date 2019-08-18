KULR (Musselshell County)- The Musselshell County Sheriff's Office is searching for elk poachers, following the discovery of Bull Elks with apparent bullet holes throughout the county.

Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik explained they have caught wind of three mature Bull Elk located throughout Musselshell County with gun shot wounds.

Sheriff Lesnik said they received reports of numerous shots fired around midnight last night.

Anyone with information on who may have done this is asked to call law enforcement or 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.