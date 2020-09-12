MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, Mont. - We continue to cover the Bobcat Fire in the Musselshell county, which as of Saturday morning is 88% contained.

Residents who are still returning home and picking up their lives are shaken by the fear this wildfire has brought to their community.

"Just kind of that feeling of impending doom, there was a night this huge red blaze came over the ridge and you never feel OK," said Musselshell County Resident Lane Albers.

Albers and his fiance Jessica Crul were at work the first day the Bobcat fire sparked when a neighbor texted them saying there was a wildfire two miles behind their home.

The couple says they have dealt with wildfires before but nothing compares to what they saw when they came home.

"It looked like a volcano went up," said Lane.

"Luckily he was driving because I was sobbing the whole time we were driving up," said Jessica.

Just a few months ago, Lane and Jessica bought their first home together. But the two say losing the house wasn't the first thing on their mind.

"Our animals are really important to us, we got a couple horses that we love and we got dogs and a cat that you met, they mean the world to us, we can’t just go get a new one," said Lane.

While the couple saved their pets and had a home to return to, not everyone in Musselshell County was as fortunate.

According to Musselshell County DES Facebook page, 14 primary homes and 34 secondary buildings have been reported lost. There are 227 firefighters still working on the fire.

"If it wasn't for them, we would be torched," said Lane.