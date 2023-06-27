ROUNDUP, Mont. - Places across Musselshell County are still dealing with the aftermath of severe thunderstorms and flooding in June, including washed-out roads, affecting those living in the county.

Pieces of debris around town are just some of the damage the flooding in Musselshell County has caused. I got to speak to some locals who've lived in the area for many years unlike anything they've seen before.

“The county experienced severe flood warnings, causing some people living in the area to have to evacuate their homes,” said 12-year Musselshell County resident, Joseph L Hallmann Sr.

He says when the thunder and flood waters got where he lives on bender road, he had to evacuate his home, staying in his car, monitoring the waters.

As of now, the road is not accessible to many cars, and people living in the area are having to adapt to the changing conditions.

Since the flooding receded, Hallmann knows he didn't get the worst of the flooding impact, and is shocked the event ended as it did.

“It's a wonder nobody got killed. That's the main thing. That's the bottom line. Nobody was killed. I wish you could get up Kelley road, they got hit worse than me. It's terrible. Clean from the upper end. Sawmill up the creek. There were people trapped in houses with water around each side, they couldn't get out. They had to ride it out. Imagine what that was like,” Hallmann said.

Hallmann hopes more work and support gets done in Musselshell County, as many people in the area are still dealing with the aftermath of the weather.