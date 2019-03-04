Musselshell County in process of purchasing land through FEMA program

Musselshell County is currently in the process of purchasing land and lots in and around the town of Roundup. This, after the Musselshell River causes major flooding during the springtime.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency supports people before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters. Musselshell County DES Coordinator, Floyd Fisher, said 22 properties wanted to be in this buy-out program.

Fisher said the previous floodings that have happened in Musselshell County, dating back to 1968, have caused residents (who own land or live near the river) to wish to move and find a place that is non-hazardous. He said some of the floodings from the river have caused evacuations in the past, so he understands why residents would like to move. He also said some homeowners who have sold their property will be staying in the county. Others have to decided to leave.

Fisher explained what kind of impact this may have.

"When you consider the amount of tax dollars that go into emergency servcies, trying to evacuate people and make people safe and the amount of money that goes into the flood insurance program, it's going to be quite a savings in the long run," Fisher said.

Fisher said with the county owning the properties, there will be less taxpayers. So, even though he thinks it's great for the county to own this land, they will lose tax dollars.

Through the FEMA program, fisher said 22 homeowners have officially sold to Musselshell County. There are other lots who are also buying out.