ROUNDUP, Mont. - The Musselshell County Sheriff's Office wants to talk to drivers who were run off the road during a chase spanning three counties on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Sheriff Shawn Lesnik says the chase started at 2:11 p.m. on US 87 North near Roundup. Musselshell County deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers pursued the suspect initially, and deputies from Petroleum County and Fergus County joined the pursuit at Grass Range.

Sheriff Lesnik says the suspect ran several southbound vehicles off the road during the chase. Anyone who was driving or a passenger of a vehicle involved is asked to contact the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office at (406) 323-1402.