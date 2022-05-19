ROUNDUP, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for information on a man regarding his interaction with a junior high school student Thursday.

Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik reports the interaction happened around 12:00 pm Thursday, May 19.

The man is described as being younger with dark-colored hair and a beard. He is the driver of a 2007 to 2014 Chevrolet Suburban that is black or dark in color that has a light bar above the windshield and a light-colored Montana license plate.

If you have any information about this vehicle or the driver, you are asked please call the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 323-1402.

No information was given on the interaction.