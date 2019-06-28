Cody - While climate change was a big topic in the Democratic Presidential debates, a big museum complex in Cody has already cut its energy consumption in half. The Center of the West recently received a national award for its sustainability.

The Center of the West is not just one museum. It is a complex of five large museums under one roof: 300,000 square feet. And that’s a lot of space to keep warm in the winter, and cool in the summer, with just the right humidity…

Operating Engineer Phil Anthony said, “Requirements to maintain a good climate for our artifact preservation is pretty tight and narrow. It takes a lot of energy to maintain those standards.”

Nevertheless, Anthony has been working for twenty years to cut the energy usage in the complex. Some things are visible: like replacing the lights that illuminate the exhibits:

He said, “We’ve re-lamped most of the building to LED lighting.”

Much of the energy savings happens behind the scenes. Anthony says investments in new equipment is critical.

He explained, “We’ve been able to reduce our natural gas consumption by a significant amount just by putting this boiler in.”

As head of the employee run “Green Team”, Anthony delivered truckloads of office paper, and plastics to the recycling center each week. He’s very proud of the Center’s decision to put Cody’s first electric car recharging station in the parking lot here.

He said, “This is the charging station that we put in just before Earth Day last year. A person who is in Jackson this morning could be here at the charging station this afternoon.”

The American Alliance of Museums awarded the Center a Sustainability Excellence Award in May, for its extensive long term efforts to reduce energy consumption:

He pointed, “We’ve reduced our energy consumption by 50%.”

We asked Anthony if he wanted the visitors to know what he has done here. He would rather other museums pay attention.

He said, “Who might say, “The Center of the West did something do reduce their energy consumption. Maybe we can use that same idea of something similar to reduce our energy consumption.”

Anthony welcomes questions from anyone who wants to contact him. His phone number is 307-578-4118. His email address is <phila@centerofthewest.org>