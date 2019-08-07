An adult film actress pleaded guilty Monday to paying a hitman to kill the father of one of her children, but the hitman was actually an undercover police officer in Montana.

According to the Spokesman Review, a friend gave Katrina Danforth the number of a hitman.

Danforth and the hitman agreed to meet in October 2018, which she promised to pay $5,000 for the murder. Danforth first gave $2,500 for a down payment and the rest after the deed was done.

Danforth initially pleaded not guilty, but instead she took a plea deal.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for hire, the self-proclaimed porn star was arrested at Spokane International Airport in December 2018 for the plot.

A max sentence for her would be 10 years in prison, that 3 years supervised probation and a $250,000 fine.

The plea agreement goes on to say Danforth had specific requirements that the hitman was to accomplish, such as the victim's body had to be found and did not care if others who lived in the home were harmed as long as her own child was not harmed.

Several weeks before her arrest, Danforth mailed $2,500 from Idaho to the hitman's address in Montana as a "down payment," and a thank you card was received a few days later.

Katrina Danforth will be back at the federal courthouse in Coeur d'Alene for her sentencing on December 2nd, 2019.