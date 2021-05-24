Multistate campaign aims to raise awareness for seat belt safety

WYOMING - State transportation and law enforcement agencies from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming are reminding travelers to buckle up with the State2State Buckle Up campaign.

The campaign coincides with the start of the national Click it or Ticket seat belt enforcement period, which begins May 24. Participating states will alert travelers on social media and digital highway signs, as stated in a press release.

Wyoming’s current seat belt use rate is 82.5%, which is below the national average of 90%. In 2019, 22 traffic fatalities involving an unbuckled non-resident driver or passenger from another state were recorded.

To help make Wyoming roads safer, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Highway Patrol encourages all drivers and passengers to do their part and buckle up, no matter what state they call home.

“As summer travel increases, we will see more travelers from out of state coming to the Cowboy State. We want those travelers to be safe and buckle up, so they don’t miss anything our beautiful state has to offer. Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to prevent injury or death in a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented,” Pete Abrams, of WYDOT Highway Safety, said.

Seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50%, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. From 2010 to 2019, Wyoming had 556 unrestrained passenger vehicle occupant fatalities.

High-visibility seat belt enforcement is important 24 hours a day, but nighttime is especially deadly for unbuckled occupants. In 2019, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts.

Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives.

In 2019, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

Learn more about the Click It or Ticket mobilization at www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.