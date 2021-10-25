...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles due to sudden strong crosswinds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to
the onset of winds, including your Halloween decorations.
&&