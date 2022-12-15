BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m.
The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire.
BPD said neither of the two people are known at this time, and they left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Sgt. Schwartz.