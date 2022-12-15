Police lights - Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire.

BPD said neither of the two people are known at this time, and they left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Tags

Recommended for you