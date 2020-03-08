BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon that took place at the Ponderosa Acres Apartments on 1301 Industrial Avenue.

According to Sgt. Harley Cagle, they received reports of a feud in the parking lot that ended with shots being fired.

Witnesses told Sgt. Cagle that the two were parked next to each other arguing, when one of the men got out of his car and fired multiple shots into the other vehicle.

Cagle says the two crashed into each other as they left the parking lot, one headed south on Plainview while the other went north.

Cagle says the two vehicles were described as grey and blue passenger cars, however BPD received conflicting reports on vehicle descriptions.

No one has reported being shot, but local hospitals have been notified about possible victims showing up to a hospital with gunshots.

This story is developing, be sure to check back in with KULR-8 for details.