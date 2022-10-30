BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning.

Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am.

An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity.

The Billings Police Department did not report if there were any injuries involved at this time.

Billings resident William Case, 33, was remanded into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.