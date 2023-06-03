UPDATE: Another closure has been put into place, Zimmerman Trail from Rimrock Rd to Hwy 3 is being temporarily shut down due to large falling rocks caused by the rains.

The City Of Billings Street Department are on duty and working on the problem.

BILLINGS, MT- According to early morning information from the Billings Police Department, Broadwater Ave from 27th St W. to 36th St W is completely flooded, which you are now asked to avoid.

Zimmerman Trail from Broadwater to Grand Ave is also flooded.

In addition, overnight, the 21st St. Underpass and N. 13th St. Underpass have been shut down to all traffic due to the flooding.

According to a tweet from Sergeant Mansur, you are asked to not attempt to drive through flooded areas, as your vehicle may become disabled.