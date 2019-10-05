Multiple people injured in Downtown Billings crash

KULR (Billings)- Multiple people, including children, were transported to a Billings hospital following a vehicle crash.

At approximately 5:35 Saturday evening a crash at the intersection of S. 27th St. and 1st. Ave. S. left multiple people with minor injuries.

According to Billings Fire Captain Kevin Bentz, one of the two vehicles involved ran a red light at the intersection causing the collision.

Captain Bentz says eight people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Two adults and six children. This is a developing story, check back for details.