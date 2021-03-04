MONTANA - Multiple Montana dude ranches are already at full occupancy according to the Montana Dude Ranchers' Association.

Seven of the 18 ranches in the association reported being at full occupancy for the 2021 season. Rollover reservations from last year account for a lot of that occupancy.

Donna McDonald is one of the owners at Upper Canyon Outfitters in Alder. She said rollover reservations from last year account for 40% of their reservations for this year.

McDonald said last year was scary, both from business and health standpoints. She said they were closed for May and June, and then, at half capacity for July through September.

"It was very scary," she said. "And, we just tightened our belt. But, we kept the same staff. We did not lay off our staff. The place looks great! We did a lot of the extra work last year."

McDonald said this summer is already filling up, but they can still squeeze some people in. They are also developing activities for what would normally be their off-season.

"My husband and I were talking and there's probably never been a time where our business has been needed so much for people," McDonald said. "You can just hear it in their voices when they call. They are just excited to talk about getting out, doing something in the mountains."

Tourism accounts for over 50,000 jobs in Montana according to the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development.