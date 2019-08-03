EL PASO, TX - Multiple fatalities are being reported near the Cielo Vista mall in El Paso, Texas.

At least three businesses are on lockdown after an active shooting was reported in the area.

Police have received multiple reports involving multiple shooters.

A Landry's Restaurant, Red Lobster, and Hooters are among the locked down businesses. A Wal-Mart and Dillard's are also in the same shopping area.

Police are searching what they call a "very large area" with helicopters and officers on the ground.

The mayor's office says several suspects are in custody.