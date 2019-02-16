Multiple fatalities in 12-hour stand-off in Mississippi

Police in Clinton, Mississippi confirm multiple fatalities in a standoff that lasted nearly 12 hours.

The scene is now secure in the Huntcliff neighborhood of Clinton.

That's where police say a "highly active domestic hostage situation" took place this morning (Saturday). The incident began between 2:30 and 3 o'clock and shots were fired.

According to Clinton PIO Mark Jones, family members were inside the house but he could not confirm how many there were.

Children were rescued from the home hours before the situation came to a close.

FBI, SWAT, and Clinton PD were all on the scene.

A suspect has been taken into custody.