...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and Central, South
Central and Southeast Montana.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with slick and snow
covered roads, localized blowing snow, and areas of poor
visibility. This includes travel on I-90 and I-94. Difficult
travel conditions will impact the evening commute today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect wind chills to fall well below zero
this weekend, which could cause frostbite. Periods of lighter
snow may linger through Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1.
Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at
http://www.weather.gov/billings
&&