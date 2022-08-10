Billings, MT- Over half a dozen new construction projects are currently underway as Billings Public Schools is getting ready for the start of the school year.

"We're really gearing up for the year," said Greg Upham, the Superintendent of Billings Public Schools.

"We're trying to make sure our students are as safe and comfortable in our schools as possible."

Upham said that the main reason these projects are going into place is due to the weather.

"Not all of our schools have air conditioning, and we're looking to change that because Billings is hot," said Upham.

"We're doing roofing work to protect the schools for the hail."

Upham said that the school district is doing their part to make sure that students have the best environment to learn, as school is scheduled to start August 22nd.