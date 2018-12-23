According to a Facebook post in the Billings Neighborhood Watch page, multiple tires were slashed between 4:30 and 7:30 AM Sunday morning.

Cars parked on the side of the street and in driveways on Miles Avenue between 15th and 19th St. were affected.

Some neighbors in the area told KULR-8 they think as many as thirty cars had their tires slashed on Sunday.

Multiple residents were changing their damaged tires on Sunday afternoon. One truck was also being towed out of the driveway. The tow trucker driver said it was the third car from the street he had towed that day.

Cole Zweegman had two tires slashed on his truck.

He said, "I'm just more frustrated I think more than anything. Cus this is my truck I try to take care of it the best I can so when something happens like this, it's out of my control."

An anonymous resident near 19th St. posted surveillance on an app called, "Neighbors."

It shows what appears to be a man in a grey hoodie, slashing four tires on a vehicle in a car port and then slashing three more tires of a car parked in the driveway at about 5 AM.

You can find the video here:

https://neighbors.ring.com/n/eeq7G?fbclid=IwAR0kDt6VJdTv0BVww0xZnGmVwe0RS9fofdrKraTNH7uHnLwESumUSLfq2OY

KULR-8 reached out to Billings Police to see if there are any updates on the incident. At this time, we have not been able to contact them. We will update you as new information becomes available.