BILLINGS, Mont. – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has implemented partial site closures at Manuel Lisa, General Custer, Grant Marsh and Arapooish fishing access sites due to flooding.

Heavy precipitation in the Bighorn Basin has led to increased flows on the Bighorn River.

Water at these sites has inundated roadways and parking areas.

Due to these conditions, motorized access is temporarily prohibited at all four sites.

Walk-in access is still allowed at this time, but visitors must ensure they do not obstruct roadways or other access points when parking.

Visitors are encouraged to use caution at these sites because of the quickly changing river conditions.

The sites will reopen to vehicle access as soon as conditions allow.

For a full list of current FWP site closures and restrictions, visit FWP.