UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 6:23 P.M.

An evacuation center has been set up by the Montana Red Cross at the Roundup Community Center, located at 700 3rd Street West.

Evacuees will have a safe place to stay, meals and access to other community resources. All Red Cross services are free.

Families also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

ROUNDUP, Mont. - Multiple Musselshell County agencies are responding to a wildland fire on Golf Course Road and Horsethief Road.

Musselshell County DES says the fire is moving fast and the sheriff's office has been evacuating residents nearby.

Red Cross will be setting up a shelter for anyone that has been displaced.

This is a developing story.