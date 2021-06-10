BIG TIMBER, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation reports a multi-vehicle crash southeast of Big Timber on Interstate 90.
The incident has caused full lane blockage.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...274. In South Central MT Fire Zones...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In North Central WY...Sheridan. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. * WIND: West to northwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * COLD FRONT: Cold front will push through this afternoon and evening and switch winds to the northwest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY... At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Lockwood, or 18 miles southeast of Billings, moving north at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Lockwood, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden and Ballantine. This advisory does not include the city of Billings.
BIG TIMBER, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation reports a multi-vehicle crash southeast of Big Timber on Interstate 90.
The incident has caused full lane blockage.
Digital Content Creator
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...274. In South Central MT Fire Zones...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In North Central WY...Sheridan. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. * WIND: West to northwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * COLD FRONT: Cold front will push through this afternoon and evening and switch winds to the northwest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY... At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Lockwood, or 18 miles southeast of Billings, moving north at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Lockwood, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden and Ballantine. This advisory does not include the city of Billings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.