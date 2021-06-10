Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...274. In South Central MT Fire Zones...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In North Central WY...Sheridan. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. * WIND: West to northwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * COLD FRONT: Cold front will push through this afternoon and evening and switch winds to the northwest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&