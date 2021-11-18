BILLINGS — A multi-vehicle crash is causing lane blockage on US 87 near the Montana Fair Grounds in Billings, the Montana Department of Transportation reports.
MDT says travelers should expect partial blockage in the westbound lane.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE AMBER ALERT FOR HECTOR ESPINOZA HAS BEEN CANCELLED. THE BABY HAS BEEN LOCATED, AND IS SAFE. THE BIG HORN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE THANKS EVERYONE FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE.
