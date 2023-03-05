...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches. Northeast winds gusting up to 25 mph.
* WHERE...Golden Valley, Musselshell, Northern Carbon, Northern
Stillwater, and Southwestern Yellowstone.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may be difficult due to slick roads and poor
visibility. This includes the Monday morning commute. Young
livestock may be at risk from the wet and cold conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some roads will be wet today, then freeze
quickly in the late afternoon and early evening. Be prepared for
slick conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.
&&