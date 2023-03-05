Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Northeast winds gusting up to 25 mph. * WHERE...Golden Valley, Musselshell, Northern Carbon, Northern Stillwater, and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be difficult due to slick roads and poor visibility. This includes the Monday morning commute. Young livestock may be at risk from the wet and cold conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some roads will be wet today, then freeze quickly in the late afternoon and early evening. Be prepared for slick conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&