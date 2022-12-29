CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Districts are holding their own powwows for New Year’s on the Crow Agency due to a broken furnace in the Multi-Purpose Building, according to Four Points Press.

Arrow Creek District is holding a New Year’s Powwow on Dec. 30 and 31 at the Plenty Coups High School at 6:00 pm.

Feed will be provided both nights.

Valley of the Chiefs New Year’s Powwow will be held Dec. 30 and 31 at the Lodge Grass Elementary Gym at 6:00 pm.

Dec. 30 will be Ree Night and Dec. 31 will be Night Hawk Night.

Meat will be provided each night by the Town of Lodge Grass.

A powwow at the Little Big Horn College Gymnasium is being sponsored by Executive Branch, Black Lodge, Big Horn and Reno Districts.

The New Year’s Eve Powwow will be held Dec. 31 starting at 6:00 pm with feed at 7:00 pm.