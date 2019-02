In rain-drenched Tennessee, a mudslide crushed a restaurant today (Saturday) in Chattanooga.

This is all that's left of a Subway restaurant on Signal Mountain Road.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time.

A tree fell on the building on Friday, forcing the building to close.

The building's owner told employees not to return to work until the severe weather had stopped and it's a good thing they didn't.

Another restaurant nearby has been closed as a precaution.