A powerful mudslide carrying a deluge of black water and debris crashed into rows of houses on a town west of Tokyo following Heavy Rains Saturday, leaving at least 19 people missing.

Disaster management officials in central Japan said the Mud slide occurred Saturday morning in Atami, a town known for hot springs.

Officials said rescue workers are searching for at least 19 people.

Some people in the area are believed to have evacuated but no further details were immediately known.