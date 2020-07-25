BILLINGS, Mont. - If you're not afraid of getting a little dirty, check out the family friendly mud drag racing over at MORE Racing Motorsports Complex.

20 plus racers of all skill levels from across the Treasure State are bringing their trucks, four wheelers and basically anything that can drive in mud to compete in one on one drag racing.

Fun for the whole family, kids can take rides with the drivers, wearing helmets of course and learn a few things about the vehicles.

It’s a great chance to support some local vendors who are out selling brats, burgers, chips, you name it.

While racers are competing to be the best, spectators and racers say it’s more than winning a race.

“These guys come out from all over to come and race because they love this sport, you don't come out here for the money you come out here to have fun and that’s what it’s all about out here.”, said event volunteer Jeniffer Shaw.

“It’s an opportunity for people to let loose legally, it’s a real fun activity, it’s a low entry fee, I won more money today than I paid, which is fun, it’s not the main goal, the main goal is to have some place where I can play with my fun trucks.”, said racer Cory Reed.

Kids under 12 get in for free, while spectator passes start at 10 dollars, or upgrade to a pit pass for 15.

Saturday is MORE Racings last event until September 12th, when drivers return for some short course racing.