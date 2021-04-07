MT Shakespeare in the Parks returns for summer 2021

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP), an outreach program of the Montana State University’s College of Arts & Architecture, announced in a release the upcoming Shakespeare in the Parks season will feature productions of "A Midsummers Night’s Dream" and "Cymbeline."
“After enduring a year of uncertainty, we are so thrilled to be looking toward our 2021 season where we’ll be able to once again engage our amazing communities with live, free professional theatre. Our greatest passion at MSIP is the opportunity that we’ve had for 49 years to bring families and neighbors together to share a picnic and enjoy the splendor of Shakespeare’s world, a world that is so relevant to our own," Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director, said.
Touring for its 49th year, the MSIP company will travel nearly 7,000 miles putting on productions throughout Montana and neighboring states. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. MSIP relies on grants, corporate sponsorships and thousands of individual donors to support the free performances.
"Without question, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and MSU's College of Arts & Architecture is proud that our very own Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be back on the road this summer. We'll be working closely with the communities around our region to deliver free Shakespeare performances with an eye to all our audiences' health and well-being. We look forward to warmly welcoming audiences to another spectacular season in the coming months," College of Arts & Architecture Dean Dr. Royce W. Smith said.
To learn more about the upcoming Montana Shakespeare in the Parks season, you can visit shakespeareintheparks.org.
Tour schedule listed below:
16-June, Wednesday, Bozeman, Cymbeline, 8:00, MSU Grove
17-June, Thursday, Bozeman, Cymbeline, 8:00, MSU Grove
18-June, Friday, Bozeman, Cymbeline, 8:00, MSU Grove
19-June, Saturday, Bozeman, Cymbeline, 8:00, MSU Grove
23-June, Wednesday, Bozeman, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 8:00, MSU Grove
24-June, Thursday, Bozeman, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 8:00, MSU Grove
25-June, Friday, Bozeman, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 8:00, MSU Grove
26-June, Saturday, Bozeman, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 8:00, MSU Grove
28-June, Monday, Hobson, Cymbeline, 6:30, Utica Clubhouse Lawn
29-Jun, Tuesday, Lewistown, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Frank Day Park
30-June, Wednesday, Malta, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Court House Lawn Tour Schedule Continued:
1-July, Thursday, Wolf Point, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Faith Home Park
2-July, Friday, Sidney, Cymbeline, 6:30, Veterans Memorial Park
3-July, Saturday, Glendive, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 7:00, Makoshika Park Hiatt
Amphitheater
5-July, Monday, Beach, ND, Cymbeline, 6:30, Beach Swimming Pool Park
6-July, Tuesday, Ekalaka, Cymbeline, 6:30, Dahl Memorial Nursing Home
7-July, Wednesday, Miles City, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Pumping Plant Park
8-July, Thursday, Forsyth, Cymbeline, 6:30, Rosebud County Courthouse Lawn
9-July, Friday, Sheridan, WY, Cymbeline, 6:30, Kendrick Park Bandshell
10-July, Saturday, Birney, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Poker Jim Butte
11-July, Sunday, Big Timber, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Lions Club Park
12-July, Monday, Roundup, Cymbeline, 6:30, Roundup City Park
13-July, Tuesday, Billings, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Pioneer Park
14-July, Wednesday, Billings, Cymbeline, 6:30, Pioneer Park
15-July, Thursday, Red Lodge, Cymbeline, 6:30, Lions Park
16-July, Friday, Hardin, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, South Park
17-July, Saturday, Absarokee, Cymbeline, 6:30, Fishtail Family Park
18-July, Sunday, Columbus, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Heritage Park
19-July, Monday, Big Sky, Cymbeline, 5:30, Town Center Plaza
20-July, Tuesday, Driggs, ID, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Driggs City Plaza
21-July, Wednesday, Thayne, WY, Cymbeline, 6:00, Thayne Community Lawn
22-July, Thursday, Pocatello, ID, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, ISU Quad
24-July, Saturday, Pocatello, ID, Cymbeline, 6:30, ISU Quad
25-July, Sunday, Salmon, ID, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Sacajawea Center Grounds
26-July, Monday, Dillon, Cymbeline, 6:00, UM Western Legacy Plaza
27-July, Tuesday, Hamilton, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Sapphire Lutheran Homes
28-July, Wednesday, Hamilton, Cymbeline, 6:00, Sapphire Lutheran Homes
29-Jul, Thursday, Anaconda, Cymbeline, 6:00, Washoe Park
30-July, Friday, Philipsburg, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Winninghoff Park
31-July, Saturday, Deer Lodge, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Old Prison Yard
1-Aug., Sunday, Townsend, Cymbeline, 6:00, Heritage Park
2-Aug., Monday, Helena, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Pioneer Park
3-Aug., Tuesday, Helena, Cymbeline, 6:00, Pioneer Park
4-Aug., Wednesday, Great Falls, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Giant Springs State Park
5-Aug., Thursday, Fort Benton, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Fort Benton City Park
6-Aug., Friday, Sweet Pea Festival, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 3:45, Lindley Park
8-Aug., Sunday, Sweet Pea Festival, Cymbeline, 5:00, Lindley Park
9-Aug., Monday, Chico Hot Springs, Cymbeline, 6:00, Main Lawn
10-Aug., Tuesday, Worland, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Sanders Park
11-Aug., Thursday, Cody, WY, Cymbeline, 6:00, Canal Park
12-Aug., Wednesday, Powell, WY, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Washington Park
13-Aug., Friday, Silver Gate, Cymbeline, 6:00, Silver Gate Park
14-Aug., Saturday, Gardiner, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Arch Park
15-Aug., Sunday, Whitehall, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, TBD
16-Aug., Monday, Seeley Lake, Cymbeline, 6:00, Double Arrow Resort
17-Aug., Tuesday, Cut Bank, Cymbeline, 6:00, Cut Bank City Park
18-Aug., Wednesday, Kalispell, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Woodland Park
19-Aug., Thursday, Eureka, Cymbeline, 6:00, Historical Village
20-Aug., Friday, Trout Creek, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Trout Creek Park
21-Aug., Saturday, Sandpoint, ID, Cymbeline, 6:00, TBD
22-Aug., Sunday, Liberty Lake, WA, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 5:00, Pavilion Park
24-Aug., Tuesday, Libby, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Libby Elementary School
25-Aug., Wednesday, Plains, Cymbeline, 6:00, Sanders County Fairgrounds
26-Aug., Thursday, Superior, Cymbeline, 6:00, Mineral County Fairgrounds
27-Aug., Friday, St. Ignatius, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Palmer Park
28-Aug., Saturday, Charlo, Cymbeline, 6:00, Good Ole Days Park
29-Aug., Sunday, Choteau, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Skyline Lodge
30-Aug., Monday, Conrad, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Conrad Swimming Pool Park
31-Aug., Tuesday, White Sulphur Springs, Cymbeline, 6:00, TBD
1-Sept., Wednesday, Boulder, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Jefferson County Fairgrounds
2-Sept., Thursday, Butte, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Stodden Park
3-Sept., Friday, Bozeman Family/Grad Housing, Cymbeline, 3:30, Family/Grad Housing
4-Sept., Saturday, Livingston, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Shane Center parking lot
5-Sept., Sunday, Manhattan, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 5:00, Altenbrand Park
6-Sept., Monday, Belgrade, Cymbeline, 3:30, Lewis & Clark Park
7-Sept., Tuesday, Missoula, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, UM Oval
8-Sept., Wednesday, Missoula, Cymbeline, 6:00, UM Oval