MT Shakespeare in the Parks returns for summer 2021

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP), an outreach program of the Montana State University’s College of Arts & Architecture, announced in a release the upcoming Shakespeare in the Parks season will feature productions of "A Midsummers Night’s Dream" and "Cymbeline."

“After enduring a year of uncertainty, we are so thrilled to be looking toward our 2021 season where we’ll be able to once again engage our amazing communities with live, free professional theatre. Our greatest passion at MSIP is the opportunity that we’ve had for 49 years to bring families and neighbors together to share a picnic and enjoy the splendor of Shakespeare’s world, a world that is so relevant to our own," Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director, said.

Touring for its 49th year, the MSIP company will travel nearly 7,000 miles putting on productions throughout Montana and neighboring states. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. MSIP relies on grants, corporate sponsorships and thousands of individual donors to support the free performances.

"Without question, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and MSU's College of Arts & Architecture is proud that our very own Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be back on the road this summer. We'll be working closely with the communities around our region to deliver free Shakespeare performances with an eye to all our audiences' health and well-being. We look forward to warmly welcoming audiences to another spectacular season in the coming months," College of Arts & Architecture Dean Dr. Royce W. Smith said.

To learn more about the upcoming Montana Shakespeare in the Parks season, you can visit shakespeareintheparks.org.

Tour schedule listed below:

16-June, Wednesday, Bozeman, Cymbeline, 8:00, MSU Grove

17-June, Thursday, Bozeman, Cymbeline, 8:00, MSU Grove

18-June, Friday, Bozeman, Cymbeline, 8:00, MSU Grove

19-June, Saturday, Bozeman, Cymbeline, 8:00, MSU Grove

23-June, Wednesday, Bozeman, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 8:00, MSU Grove

24-June, Thursday, Bozeman, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 8:00, MSU Grove

25-June, Friday, Bozeman, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 8:00, MSU Grove

26-June, Saturday, Bozeman, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 8:00, MSU Grove

28-June, Monday, Hobson, Cymbeline, 6:30, Utica Clubhouse Lawn

29-Jun, Tuesday, Lewistown, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Frank Day Park

30-June, Wednesday, Malta, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Court House Lawn Tour Schedule Continued:

1-July, Thursday, Wolf Point, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Faith Home Park

2-July, Friday, Sidney, Cymbeline, 6:30, Veterans Memorial Park

3-July, Saturday, Glendive, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 7:00, Makoshika Park Hiatt

Amphitheater

5-July, Monday, Beach, ND, Cymbeline, 6:30, Beach Swimming Pool Park

6-July, Tuesday, Ekalaka, Cymbeline, 6:30, Dahl Memorial Nursing Home

7-July, Wednesday, Miles City, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Pumping Plant Park

8-July, Thursday, Forsyth, Cymbeline, 6:30, Rosebud County Courthouse Lawn

9-July, Friday, Sheridan, WY, Cymbeline, 6:30, Kendrick Park Bandshell

10-July, Saturday, Birney, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Poker Jim Butte

11-July, Sunday, Big Timber, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Lions Club Park

12-July, Monday, Roundup, Cymbeline, 6:30, Roundup City Park

13-July, Tuesday, Billings, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Pioneer Park

14-July, Wednesday, Billings, Cymbeline, 6:30, Pioneer Park

15-July, Thursday, Red Lodge, Cymbeline, 6:30, Lions Park

16-July, Friday, Hardin, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, South Park

17-July, Saturday, Absarokee, Cymbeline, 6:30, Fishtail Family Park

18-July, Sunday, Columbus, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Heritage Park

19-July, Monday, Big Sky, Cymbeline, 5:30, Town Center Plaza

20-July, Tuesday, Driggs, ID, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, Driggs City Plaza

21-July, Wednesday, Thayne, WY, Cymbeline, 6:00, Thayne Community Lawn

22-July, Thursday, Pocatello, ID, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:30, ISU Quad

24-July, Saturday, Pocatello, ID, Cymbeline, 6:30, ISU Quad

25-July, Sunday, Salmon, ID, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Sacajawea Center Grounds

26-July, Monday, Dillon, Cymbeline, 6:00, UM Western Legacy Plaza

27-July, Tuesday, Hamilton, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Sapphire Lutheran Homes

28-July, Wednesday, Hamilton, Cymbeline, 6:00, Sapphire Lutheran Homes

29-Jul, Thursday, Anaconda, Cymbeline, 6:00, Washoe Park

30-July, Friday, Philipsburg, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Winninghoff Park

31-July, Saturday, Deer Lodge, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Old Prison Yard

1-Aug., Sunday, Townsend, Cymbeline, 6:00, Heritage Park

2-Aug., Monday, Helena, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Pioneer Park

3-Aug., Tuesday, Helena, Cymbeline, 6:00, Pioneer Park

4-Aug., Wednesday, Great Falls, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Giant Springs State Park

5-Aug., Thursday, Fort Benton, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Fort Benton City Park

6-Aug., Friday, Sweet Pea Festival, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 3:45, Lindley Park

8-Aug., Sunday, Sweet Pea Festival, Cymbeline, 5:00, Lindley Park

9-Aug., Monday, Chico Hot Springs, Cymbeline, 6:00, Main Lawn

10-Aug., Tuesday, Worland, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Sanders Park

11-Aug., Thursday, Cody, WY, Cymbeline, 6:00, Canal Park

12-Aug., Wednesday, Powell, WY, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Washington Park

13-Aug., Friday, Silver Gate, Cymbeline, 6:00, Silver Gate Park

14-Aug., Saturday, Gardiner, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Arch Park

15-Aug., Sunday, Whitehall, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, TBD

16-Aug., Monday, Seeley Lake, Cymbeline, 6:00, Double Arrow Resort

17-Aug., Tuesday, Cut Bank, Cymbeline, 6:00, Cut Bank City Park

18-Aug., Wednesday, Kalispell, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Woodland Park

19-Aug., Thursday, Eureka, Cymbeline, 6:00, Historical Village

20-Aug., Friday, Trout Creek, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Trout Creek Park

21-Aug., Saturday, Sandpoint, ID, Cymbeline, 6:00, TBD

22-Aug., Sunday, Liberty Lake, WA, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 5:00, Pavilion Park

24-Aug., Tuesday, Libby, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Libby Elementary School

25-Aug., Wednesday, Plains, Cymbeline, 6:00, Sanders County Fairgrounds

26-Aug., Thursday, Superior, Cymbeline, 6:00, Mineral County Fairgrounds

27-Aug., Friday, St. Ignatius, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Palmer Park

28-Aug., Saturday, Charlo, Cymbeline, 6:00, Good Ole Days Park

29-Aug., Sunday, Choteau, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Skyline Lodge

30-Aug., Monday, Conrad, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Conrad Swimming Pool Park

31-Aug., Tuesday, White Sulphur Springs, Cymbeline, 6:00, TBD

1-Sept., Wednesday, Boulder, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Jefferson County Fairgrounds

2-Sept., Thursday, Butte, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Stodden Park

3-Sept., Friday, Bozeman Family/Grad Housing, Cymbeline, 3:30, Family/Grad Housing

4-Sept., Saturday, Livingston, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, Shane Center parking lot

5-Sept., Sunday, Manhattan, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 5:00, Altenbrand Park

6-Sept., Monday, Belgrade, Cymbeline, 3:30, Lewis & Clark Park

7-Sept., Tuesday, Missoula, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 6:00, UM Oval

8-Sept., Wednesday, Missoula, Cymbeline, 6:00, UM Oval