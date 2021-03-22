MONTANA - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved $2.9 million in additional funding for COVID-19 response efforts in Montana. According to a press release, to date, FEMA has paid more than $11.3 million in Public Assistance funding for COVID-19 response in the state. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 31, 2020.

The $2.9 million was provided to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for a COVID public awareness campaign, the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment and testing supplies and to hire temporary employees for their COVID-19 hotline. Funding is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding for emergency actions undertaken by communities to protect public safety, providing no less than a 75% federal share for eligible costs. President Biden has approved a 100% cost share for projects related to the pandemic response that include work completed between March 21, 2020 and Dec. 5, 2020.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.