HELENA, Mont. - After contentious back and forth debate since the legislative session began, HB-112 has officially passed both chambers of the Montana Legislature.

The bill seeks to restrict transgender athletes from competing in public school sports, and would require them to participate with the gender they were assigned at birth.

The bill passed third readings in both chambers on Friday. The House voted 60-39 in favor, while the Senate voted 27-23 in favor. Both vote totals did not change from the second reading votes, held Thursday.

The bill passed with an amendment attached to the original bill, stating that if the Federal Government pulled education funding for Montana, the law would become void.

HB-112 will now go to Governor Greg Gianforte’s desk for signature or veto.

Throughout the session, many Republicans were confident that the governor would sign this bill into law. But within the last few weeks, there have been more questions about which way Montana’s top executive will go.

One of the reasons for pause has been financial considerations that could come with passing the bill.

On his very first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order protecting LGBTQ rights, including student-athletes. Biden said that the Department of Education would withhold federal funding to any state that passed these sort of discriminatory laws.

Then on April 12, the NCAA released a statement to the nation, saying they would withhold playoff or championship games and contests from states that have laws that are discriminatory against LGBTQ student-athletes. For the state of Montana, this would mean no Montana or Montana State home playoff football games, as one example.

The NCAA has a history of following through on threats to other states. In 2017, North Carolina passed a bill called the “Bathroom Bill”, that forced transgender people to use the gendered bathroom they were assigned at birth. The NCAA, along with numerous businesses, artists, events and tourists, boycotted the state. Experts say it cost North Carolina in the “hundreds of millions of dollars”, before the state eventually removed the law.

In 2019, the NCAA also threated the state of Mississippi over the use of the Confederate flag in the official Mississippi state flag. The governing body told the Delta state to get rid of the flag that so many consider racist and discriminatory. In 2020, the state passed a new version of the flag, with the Conferederate “Stars and Bars” removed from the cloth.

Around the country, other Republican governors have surprisingly vetoed similar pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation like HB-112.

South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem issued a partial veto last month on a bill that would restrict transgender athletes from competition, only to reverse course a day later, and submit a executive order banning transgender youth from participating in certain sports.

Two weeks ago, Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson fully vetoed his state’s anti-transgender athlete bill.

North Dakota Republican Governor Doug Burgum submitted his veto earlier this week, and Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey vetoed a bill Thursday that would restrict the ability of teachers to teach about sexual orientation, gender identity and LGBTQ history.

Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed her state’s anti-transgender athlete bill Thursday as well.

For HB-112, it will come down to Gov. Gianforte’s choice.

It will take two or three days to process the bill through different channels. But once it officially reaches his office, he will have 10 days to say “yes” or “no”.