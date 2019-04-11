MT hunters are hopeful FWP will eradicte CWD

Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently completed the 2018 Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance report.

This comes a little over two years after FWP confirmed a chronic wasting disease case in the northern area of Carbon County.

FWP has been conducting surveillance for CWD since 1998 and first identified the disease in Montana in December of 2017."

During this time, FWP asked hunters to be aware of the affected zones and have their deer tested.

Dillon White was one of those hunters.

"I know last year FWP did that chronic wasting hunt, I got on board for that too," said White. "I think a lot of people did, I think that definitely helped with their statistical research."

This information was key for FWP in creating a plan for managing the disease.

In 2018, FWP collected a total of 1,922 samples from mule deer, elk and moose.

FWP also identified 26 new cases of chronic wasting disease in wild deer from their findings.

Just south of Billings, CWD prevalence was estimated to be 1% in white tailed deer and 2% in mule deer.

White tells KULR-8 despite the findings his hunting habits won't change.

"I don't think we really have to worry too much on being limited as hunters and it happens to be in a region that was a special dry area up until this point it sounds like now they're going to open it up and provide a better hunting opportunity for mule deer and white tail hunters in that area," added White.

Dillon White said as an avid hunter he's interested to see the next steps FWP will take to slowly try to eliminate chronic wasting disease.

"So you know 2% may be a low statistic from that standpoint, but honestly from a hunter I'd rather have it be zero so we should be working on totally eradicting it," said White. "I think now it'll be interesting to see how it progresses and FWP's plan on dealing with that."