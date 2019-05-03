A new bill is aiming ensure electric co-ops can retain their tax exempt status.

Revitalizing Underdeveloped Rural Areas and Lands Act or the Rural act is in response to an unintentional consequence of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act from 2017.

"I honestly think this was something of an oversight when the act was written not thinking of rural electric operatives that are crucial to Montana and Wyoming where we don't have a lot of people," said Colter Brown from the Northern AG Network. "So hopefully it doesn't change anything significant for them, allows them to maintain that exempt, their profitabilty and the service they provide for their member owners."

The Tax Cut and Jobs Act requires in order to remain tax exempt -- 85% of a co-op's income has to come from the co-op's members.

The money from federal grants for things like the restoration of power after storms and for the expansion of broadband, can bring co-ops below the 85% member-funded mark.

If that happens, then the co-op loses its tax exempt status.

"Farming hasn't become a very technical industry anymore and we need broadband access to that to manage everything we do and without those grants that can get broadband and restore power after storms, it really affects our rural economy," said John Youngberg, the Vice President of the Montana Farm Bureau.

Youngberg has asked Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester to support the legislation.