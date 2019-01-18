MSUB to reduce housing cost this fall

"We believe it's going to open up educational opportunities for a number of households," says Montana State University Billings Chancellor, Dr. Dan Edelman who spoke with KULR-8 about a reduction to the rates students are charged to live in residential halls, this fall.

MSUB conducted a study involving the cost of living around Billings.

Apartment rent per occupant was found to be $493 per month and house rent per occupant to be $420 per month compared to $603 per month for a single MSUB residence hall room.

With a 20% reduction in residence hall room rates, the costs drop to $1,780 for a double room, and $2,172 for a single room.

Additionally, new meal plan options will be implemented this fall to help students not only save on living, but food as well.

Chancellor Edelman believes these changes are a positive step towards the future of MSUB.

"This 20% decrease is huge. It's done in order to promote more education for our students and give more students the opportunity to attend school. So i believe this is a good comprehensive start to making this a more vibrant campus by recruiting and retaining more students," said Edelman

So what do current students have to say about it? MSUB housing employee Tabatha Drange was a fan.

"I have a couple of friends that live off campus that say they want to move back on because of it. They learn really quick that theres more complications living on campus that there was unexpected costs that they werent expecting and it was just a lot easier living on campus and the 20 percent drop makes it a little easier choice for them to come back," said Drange.

These changes will once again be in effect starting in the fall semester of this year. Chancellor Edelman also added that looking to the future, MSUB is also looking at plans and funding options to modernize residential halls for students.