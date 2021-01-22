BILLINGS - During the 2021 Montana legislative session, Billings area residents will have the opportunity to visit with state lawmakers in Helena through legislative videoconference sessions.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may choose to attend sessions in-person or virtually.

In-person sessions will be held on the MSU Billings campus located at 1500 University Drive. Individuals who attend will meet at the College of Business in McDonald Hall, room 163 where they will have the opportunity to ask legislators questions via the Zoom platform. There is a limit of 25 people for each in-person session and a box lunch will be provided for those who RSVP in advance via the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

Individuals can also join on their own via Zoom by visiting the Billings Chamber website to register. A link to join the videoconference will be provided in the registration confirmation email from the Chamber.

Seven legislative videoconference sessions will be held between January and April on the university campus of MSU Billings. Sessions are hosted by the Billings Chamber of Commerce and MSU Billings. Sponsors include City of Billings, Downtown Billings, and Big Sky Economic Development.

Legislative Videoconference sessions are free and open to the public. Session dates are listed below:

• Jan. 28

• Feb. 11

• Feb. 25

• March 11

• March 25

• April 8

• April 22 (tentative)

All sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m.