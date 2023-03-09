BILLINGS, Mont. - An event featuring a transportation, industry and welding expo for high school students and the public will be taking place at the Montana State University Billings campus Friday, March 10.

The event, hosted by Montana State University Billings Dual Enrollment Program, will have city college and industry partners showing careers attainable through certificates and degrees--many high schoolers start working on these before graduating high school via MSUB’s dual enrollment program, according to a release from MSUB.

Partners include Peterbilt, Komatsu, True North Steel, Mark Rite Lines and General Distributing.

Attendees may also enter welding competitions at the event where students will compete to finish a welding project in 45 minutes.

The top three competition winners will receive scholarships to go to city college, with funding provided by General Distributing.

Completed welding projects may enter a second competition for judging. For this competition, General Distributing has donated welding hoods, jackets and gloves as prizes.

The event will also feature rotations entailing 20-minute demonstrations exhibiting programs like Process Plant Technology, Instrument and Electrical Technician, Construction, Auto Collision Repair & Refinishing, Automotive Technology, and Diesel Technology.

The event will be taking place from 9 a.m. to noon, and it will be providing lunch.