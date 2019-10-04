MSUB students help with a rappelling workshop for Skyview seniors

Montana State University Billings participates in rappelling workshops for seniors at Skyview High School.

The courses took place at Zimmerman park in Billings as students had the opportunity to rappel down the Rims.

MSUB students had the chance to teach Skyview students the ins-and-outs of rappelling as a part of their adventure guiding and programming class.

Hunter Skov participated in these sessions when he was a senior at Skyview.

He's happy to now be able to help student like others helped him in the past.

Skov says the scariest part of it all is overcoming that fear of leaning back and trusting the rope to get you back down to the ground.