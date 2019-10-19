MSUB students and other community members help refresh the Rims

MSUB's Outdoor Adventure Leadership program, or OAL, invited the community today to 'refresh the Rims'.

Students and community members gathered at Swords Park to help pick up trash and remove any graffiti from the area.

This is the sixth annual Refresh the Rims event.

OAL says their mission is to get the community involved in improving one of billings' most defining landmarks.

Volunteers ended their clean-up around 11:30 this morning.

Those who participated received a free t-shirt for helping serve the community.

If you'd like to learn more about volunteer opportunities, you can stop by the Billings Park and Recreations website here.