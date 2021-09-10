BILLINGS - Montana State University Billings unveiled their new Yellowstone Science and Health Building earlier this week.

With just a few days into the school year, students and faculty are already putting the building to serious use.

Assistant Professor in the Health and Human Performance Department Jeff Willardson says the building's new HHP labs are the best in Montana.

With state of the art equipment, students will work with participants in research projects, helping them to avoid injuries and find their athletic potential.

Willardson says there can be a disconnect from what students learn in a classroom setting and what happens in the real world. But the professor is confident students using the labs will be applying what they learn to real life situations.

"So, we've got this cutting edge equipment: we can monitor their training and actually put a number to different performance variables like force output, power output, rate of force development, all of these things that go into being a great athlete. So, as students go out and become practitioners, they know exactly what they need to do to help an athlete succeed," Willardson said.