MSU BILLINGS NEWS— Montana State University Billings student, Sari Robertus, was recently honored with a Montana Student Volunteer Award from the Montana Campus Compact.

Robertus, of Joliet, Mont., received the awardduring a halftime ceremony at the women’s basketball game on Dec. 12. She is one of 13 students from college campuses around the state chosen for the Montana Student Volunteer Award, previously known as the Volunteer of the Game Award.

Pete Buchanan, advisor to Student United Way and civic engagement coordinator for MSU Billings, shares that Robertus is committed to engaging MSUB students in volunteerism, service, and work-study opportunities through her roles as Service Saturday Manager and Student United Way President.

“Sari is an exceptional individual, showing a level of intrinsic motivation and drive that I have rarely seen matched in another student. She is a positive role model to all our students and a shining example of leadership, cooperation and inclusion,” says Buchanan. “She embodies our values of civic pride, stewardship and sustainability.”

This recognition is given annually by Montana Campus Compact to honor students across the state who have dedicated their efforts to serving the community while also pursuing their college degrees or certificates. Jim Larson, Commissioner of the Montana Commission on Community Service, presented Robertus with a certificate signed by Governor Bullock and Chancellor Edelman.

MTCC affiliate campuses, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Community Service, give this award to college students across the state who have demonstrated service to their communities while pursuing a college degree or certificate. Each will be recognized at a campus or home sporting event and presented with a certificate signed by Governor Bullock and their college president. A full listing of the 2019 winners can be found here,