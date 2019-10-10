On the heels of National Suicide Prevention Month, MSUB, in partnership with RiverStone Health and The Mental Health Friends Network provided a free screening of the movie 'Suicide: The Ripple Effects' in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Day.

The movie highlights one man's failed suicide attempt along with commentary from suicide prevention experts about their personal experiences and efforts with suicide prevention and the lasting effects it has on others.

Director of Student Health Services at MSUB Darla Tyler-McSherry says "It's a devastating impact. There is research out there that shows suicide impacts 140 people with 25 people being in what I call that first ring of devastation and then another 115 people in that next ring of devastation."

Before the screening of the film, local mental health groups were onsite to provide information and insight on the signs to look for in family members or friends who may be showing symptoms of depression or suicide.

"We can see a loss of interest in the things that they used to love to do," says McSherry. "They might be withdrawing from friends and family, they might be talking about death or maybe in general terms so something we need to pay attention to more is that general conversation."

A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that in 2017 Montana saw 28.9 suicides per every 100,00 residents, the highest in the nation per capita and double the national average. \

McSherry says "we have isolation, we have lack of mental health resources and sometimes the resistance to seek mental health resources because of the culture of the Montana farmer or Montana rancher. We're a very independent, very resilient group but that can also place us more at risk."

Kevin Hines, the films director hopes to draw more attention and help people find the support they need with the #BeHereTomorrow.