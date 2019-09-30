KULR (Billings)- MSU Billings announces the University achieves the highest fall enrollment in four years.

For the 2019 fall semester, MSUB saw a 2.3% increase. At its official 15th class day count, 4,416 students were enrolled, which is up from 4,315 students in fall of 2018.

Increases in focus populations such as African American, Native American, Hispanic, Military and first generation students saw a bump in enrollment.

Chancellor Dan Edelman thanks the schools faculty, staff and students for the boost in numbers as it has been a team effort all around.

"What it says is we're putting our students first at every level and students are responding. We're giving them the services they need when they need them, and how they need them as well. We're not done yet, we're still trying to improve things here," said Edelman.

The Montana University system will present comprehensive enrollment information for all institutions at the board of regents meeting on November 21st through the 22nd in Bozeman.