BILLINGS, Mt: Montana State University Billings released their enrollment numbers Monday for this spring semester and they say they're seeing a major boost in their Native American and military student population.

Part of the increase is attributed to MSUB’S Native American Achievement Center partnering with different tribal colleges this past year.

Through the partnership with Fort Peck Community College and Chief Dull Knife College, graduates with certain associate degrees will now be able to effortlessly transfer to MSUB to complete their bachelor's degree.

The university's chancellor, Stefani Hicswa, said that these numbers show MSUB’s faculty and staff strategic efforts to recruit, retain, and engage students.

“We are really excited with what we are seeing with enrollment this Spring. 19 percent increase in Native-American students from last year and we have a little over 11 percent increase in retention for our military and veteran students. Our dual enrollment, I am proud to say, is up another 10 percent. So, that says, they are getting the support services they need to be able to stay enrolled,” added Chancellor Hicswa.