BILLINGS, Mont. - The name of the main administration building at Montana State University Billings is under review Thursday following the resurfacing of historical documents at the university.

According to a release from MSUB, McMullen Hall got its name from the  first president of then Eastern Montana Normal School, Lynn McMullen.

The documents reveal McMullen was in support of eugenics, a now disgraced theory, in 1935. MSUB said the documents stated McMullen indicated, "Germany would advance faster than other nations due to Adolf Hitler's embrace of eugenics." 

A task force is reviewing the issue and they will give MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa a suggestion for the next step. 

MSUB said the university would need to bring the recommendation of renaming the building to the Montana Board of Regents for evaluation.

