MSUB releases Spring 2019 semester enrollment data

Montana State University Billings newly released Spring 2019 semester enrollment data has shown significant student retention improvements.

According to the university's press release, from fall 2018 to spring 2019 semesters, student headcount decreased by 27 students. In the last four years, MSU Billings' headcount dropped on average 270 students between the two semesters each year.

The university mentions in it's release that spring semester enrollment is typically smaller than fall enrollment among most colleges and universities across the United States.

KULR-8 spoke with the Chancellor of MSUB, Dr. Dan Edelman. He credited the improvements to the school's focus on putting students first.

"We want to make sure that we meet the students where they're at and we get them the services they need in order to succeed. That is a reflection of our early alert system so we know when students are not showing up for class, we know when students are failing courses, we reach out and say what's going on, we offer help. We provide tutoring, we provide counseling, we do all kinds of things like that. We also opened up additional courses because we weren't offering the courses at the right time or we had full courses but we didn't open up additional sections, so we changed some of those as well," explained Edelman.

The university also recognized the benefits of changes and price reductions with residence hall offerings. Fall 2018 to spring 2019 retention among MSUB residence hall students has increased. That is a trend the school is hoping to continue into the next semester.