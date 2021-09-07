BILLINGS - MSU Billings will start their first day of classes bright and early Wednesday morning. But on Tuesday, incoming freshman were given a lay of the land.

“I’m pretty excited. It's different, I guess, being out of the house, not in high school anymore. So I'm like excited for the change but also nervous for like... I don't know,” one MSUB freshman said.

Most of us can remember those first day of school jitters, and college is no different. To help students acclimate and thrive this semester, MSUB is looking to raise awareness around mental health crises.

Jerry Girard is the new, passionate Counseling Director in Health Services at MSUB. He is training students in peer to peer monitoring and making sure no one's mental health is overlooked.

One of the techniques taught is 'Question, Persuade, Resolve' (QPR).

"QPR is a 90 minute suicide prevention training that helps people refine their communication and decision making skills, should they encounter somebody who they think is feeling suicidal or has already expressed to them that they are suicidal," Girard said.

And the driving force behind the push for mental health awareness on campus comes from MSUB Student Health Services Director Darla Tyler-McSherry.

"That's the goal of these programs, is to be that connecting piece, and to be that bridge, and to be that support to get that person connected to help," McSherry said.

While Darla and Jerry advocate for students to look out for one another, a grad student returning to MSUB has some advice for those new students.

"Get out and meet people is the big one. It was easy for me. I was on my track in college so I had that, kind of an, in. If you are not an athlete get out to the student union building, try to meet new people," student Zachary Girard, Jerry's son, said.

And it seems a few freshman who became quick friends during orientation are ahead of the game.

"Be confident and put yourself out there and you'll be good to go. I try to do that my best and I think it's working," a freshman said.