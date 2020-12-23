BILLINGS - Montana State University Billings Assistant Professor Dr. Joseph Hoover received a five year grant to support his research efforts as co-director of the National Institute of Health Centers of Excellence in Environmental Health Disparities, hosted at the University of New Mexico.

As co-director of the Health Center of Excellence in Environmental Health Disparities, Hoover will oversee Center research with Apsáalooke (Montana) and Cheyenne River Sioux (South Dakota) communities while leading a research project assessing livestock grazing patterns and chemical exposures within the Navajo Nation.

Hoover is also working on a separate grant, funded by the Agnese Nelms Haury Foundation of the University of Arizona, with colleagues from the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University, University of California Los Angeles and the University of New Mexico to investigate the risk factors for COVID-19 infections within Navajo communities.

Indigenous communities rely on natural resources to continue traditional diets, lifestyles, customs and languages, Hoover said. However, water and air contamination has exposed community members to toxic metal mixtures and other chemicals that impact their health and well-being. These toxins have been linked to risk factors which contribute to cancer and other chronic diseases among tribal communities; this results in a higher mortality rate than any other racial or ethnic group in the U.S.

“As co-director for this Center, my hope is that Center research and training activities support community led efforts to document, address and reduce exposure and health disparities. The ultimate goal is to develop novel data that will lead to interventions that reduce exposure and improve community health in Tribal communities,” Hoover said.

Hoover’s work has already begun as he played a role in supplying data to an online story map which provides information about clean water access on Navajo Nation. In the late spring of 2020, the Indian Health Service (IHS) organized a group to allocate CARES Act funding toward the on-going water insecurities in Navajo communities. Through this effort, the Navajo Safe Water Story Map project was implemented. The Story Map is another resource that provides information regarding access to clean and safe drinking water. This resource joins the existing Water Access Mission which outlines the plans to provide clean water to Navajo families without piped water.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., the IHS estimated that 9,650 Navajo homes lacked piped water; roughly 37,000 individuals have been identified without water access. Hoover’s prior efforts gained him a spot in the Navajo Water Access Coordination group in which he aided in the development and refinement of content on the Story Map. You can view the Story Map here.

Hoover is currently an assistant professor of Social Sciences and Cultural Studies at MSUB, but has done his fair share of research regarding geography of water resources. Since 2003, Hoover has been involved in research related to the continual contamination and health consequences in rural communities. In 2007, Hoover graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Sciences. He has since gone on to obtain his master’s degree in geography, as well as a doctorate in geography. As an undergrad, Hoover participated in a research project that assessed metal pollution affecting water in Navajo communities.

“I was unaware of these issues when I travelled to the impacted community,” Hoover said. “I was again struck by the longstanding issues of environmental contamination, exposure and health consequences.”